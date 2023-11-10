Phillips has growing list of challengers in 3rd District race

Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips made news this week by filing to enter the South Carolina primary for president while also campaigning in New Hampshire. Meanwhile, Democratic opponents are lining up to take him on in a primary if he decides to drop out of the presidential race and run for re-election.

“He’s running for president now and he’s very focused on that,” says state Sen. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven), who announced on Thursday that she’s running. “We can’t wait here in the Third. We need to get ready and make sure we continue to have the best possible representation here in the Third District.”

Morrison says she’ll run with abortion as a top issue.

“Should I win and have the honor of representing the Third I would be the only pro-choice OB-GYN in the United States Congress,” she told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Morrison is the second Democratic challenger to enter the race after Ron Harris announced last month.

“I’m excited to run in this race because I’m a young leader, a next-generation leader with a proven track record of bringing positive change to my community,” Harris said in an interview recorded for “At Issue with Tom Hauser” that will broadcast on Sunday.

As a young leader, Harris says he rejects Phillips’ criticism that President Joe Biden is too old and ineffective to win re-election.

“Yes, he is 80, but he’s 80 and he’s beat Donald Trump and beat the MAGA agenda. He’s 80, but he’s been the most pro-choice president that we’ve had. He’s 80, but he’s 80 and been able to get these things done in a bipartisan fashion,” he said.

Harris says he’s running in the primary regardless of whether Phillips joins the race. Morrison says she’s keeping her options open. The filing deadline for candidates, including Phillips, is June 4.