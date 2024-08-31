Minnesota State Fair sets another attendance record Friday

For the fourth time this year, the Minnesota State Fair has broken one of its attendance records.

After a lackluster attendance number on Thursday due to severe storms, fairgoers came out in full force on Friday, totaling 225,521 visitors to the state fair.

The previous attendance record for Friday was set in 2019 with 209,789 people.

The opening Thursday and Friday of the fair were also record-breakers, with 138,875 and 171,233 people, respectively.

Wednesday was also a record-breaking day, with 145,531 people attending the fair, beating the previous record of 144,940 in 2018.

