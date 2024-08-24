Minnesota State Fair breaks attendance record for a second day in a row

The Minnesota State Fair has broken its second-day attendance record, marking two days in a row in which a record has been broken.

On Friday, a record-breaking 171,233 people entered the fair, over 6,000 more than the previous second-day record of 164,741 people set in 2023.

It’s the second day in a row an attendance record has been broken.

Thursday saw the state fair beat its opening day record, with 138,875 people attending, up from the previous record of 133,326 in 2019.

The record-breaking dates landed before a hot weekend, with the weather forecasting an increase in humidity and higher temperatures expected.

CLICK HERE for KSTP’s full state fair coverage.