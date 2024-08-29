Wednesday was another record attendance day at the Minnesota State Fair

Wednesday marked 2024’s third record attendance day at the Minnesota State Fair.

In all, 145,531 people visited the fair on Wednesday — the previous record was from 2018 when 144,940 people visited.

Thursday and Friday were also record-breakers for the fair, with 138,875 and 171,233 people visiting, respectively.

Find more information on attendance records here.

If you’d like to try to break more records this weekend, you can find information on the fair here.

Find KSTP’s full coverage of the state fair here.