Minneapolis starts work to clear Camp Nenookaasi

City officials slowly started work Thursday to clear a large encampment in Minneapolis.

A day after a judge rejected a last-ditch effort to stop the city from evicting the residents of Camp Nenookaasi, city officials began slowly removing fencing around the encampment and some items from the site.

Many of the residents were seen moving just down the block and setting up a new encampment. Several residents also held a news conference Thursday morning about the eviction. Watch that in the video box below.

Camp Nenookaasi, located at the corner of 13th Avenue South and 23rd Street East, has been growing for nearly four months. It was also the site of a fatal shooting in December, where a man was shot in a tent. Another serious shooting happened the month prior.

Members of the encampment sued Mayor Jacob Frey on Tuesday in hopes of halting the planned eviction until all residents were guaranteed safe and stable housing. However, a judge declined to stop the city.

The city had planned to close the encampment on Dec. 14 and Dec. 19, but those dates were both postponed to continue efforts to find housing options for those living at the encampment.

As of Wednesday, a city spokesperson said 111 people at the encampment had been connected with housing or shelter options. Additionally, the city said the Salvation Army and Rescue Now have added 90 shelter beds.

Camp Nenookaasi’s organizer, Nicole Mason, admits that the encampment does have problems, but said more importantly, it’s a community where people can connect with housing services, health care and outreach workers.

The land where the encampment resides is the site where the Indigenous Peoples Task Force (IPTF) planned to build its Mikwanedun Audisookon Art and Wellness Center. That purchase agreement has been pushed to February amid the delays in clearing the encampment but IPTF will do predevelopment work to make sure it can break ground right after the sale is complete, the city says.

