Minneapolis delays plan to clear Camp Nenookaasi homeless encampment

Plans to clear a south Minneapolis homeless encampment where there have been two serious shootings in a month have been delayed.

Officials with the city of Minneapolis confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday that its plan to close Camp Nenookaasi has been postponed in an effort to find housing options for those living at the encampment.

An initial plan to evict those at the encampment was set for this week but was pushed to Dec. 19. No new eviction date has been set.

JUST IN@CityMinneapolis is postponing the closure of the homeless encampment known as @campnenookaasi



They had planned to clear the camp on Tuesday



The city tells me they need more time to find solutions for the people living there@KSTP — Alex Jokich (@AlexJokichTV) December 15, 2023

“The City continues to monitor and assess the situation at Camp Nenookaasi. The City remains committed to working toward solutions that deescalate tensions and provide pathways for housing for camp residents, so we can safely close the encampment,” a Minneapolis city spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the city is hoping to partner with county, state and social services providers to support those at the encampment.

“Once we have a plan in place with those partners, the closure will happen because we need to address the ongoing public health and safety issues at the encampment, including a fatal shooting in the encampment this week,” the spokesperson said.

The encampment has been growing at 13th Avenue South and 23rd Street for nearly four months. As of this week, organizers said approximately 180 people are living there.

The city says it is making progress in placing those at the encampment into housing, and Helix has already helped house 45 people who lived there with another 46 expected to move in the coming days.

“All of our community members deserve safe and dignified housing. Encampments, especially in winter, do not provide that,” a city spokesperson added.

RELATED: Minneapolis firm on plans to clear Camp Nenookaasi, despite pleas for eviction delay

Police reported being called to the area about 20 times over the last four months, including a deadly shooting on Tuesday that left 45-year-old Tyrone Mohr dead. Two men have been arrested in connection to his death, however, it’s still unclear if either of them had been staying at the camp. The city said a baby was found dead at the encampment back in October.

Some neighbors also voiced frustration at the hazards the encampment has posed in the neighborhood but camp organizers this week demanded several services and called for the eviction to be paused. In the short term, they’ve gotten their wish.