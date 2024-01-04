Judge rules Minneapolis can move ahead with Camp Nenookaasi eviction

A federal judge has denied a request to pause Minneapolis leaders’ plan to clear out Camp Nenookaasi, a homeless encampment in the city’s Ventura Village neighborhood.

Members of the encampment sued Mayor Jacob Frey on Tuesday in hopes of pausing the planned eviction until all residents were guaranteed safe and stable housing.

The camp at the corner of 13th Avenue South and 23rd Street East has been growing for nearly four months, and organizers estimated in December that as many as 180 people lived there.

In a statement Wednesday, Minneapolis spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie said city staff will be on site Thursday morning to close the site down.

“All our community members deserve safe and dignified housing. An encampment — especially in winter — does not provide that,” McKenzie said. “Moreover, the increasingly dangerous conditions at the encampment mandate its closure. Within the past four months, the encampment has been the site of a fatal shooting, a drug overdose death, sexual assault, vandalism, open drug use, stray gunshots, complaints of human waste, and more than one hundred 9-1-1 calls.”

The city had planned to close the encampment on Dec. 14 and Dec. 19 but those were both postponed to continue efforts to find housing options for those living at the encampment. As of Wednesday, a city spokesperson said 111 people at the encampment had been connected with housing or shelter options. Additionally, the city said Salvation Army and Rescue Now have added 90 shelter beds.

Nicole Mason, one of the people operating Camp Nenookaasi, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she is disappointed in Wednesday’s decision and said the planned eviction is a continuation of policies that harm Indigenous people.

“Our system has let down Indigenous people for hundreds of years,” she said. “When is it time to let us heal our people in our own cultural ways? It’s time for us to win.”

Ultimately, Mason said encampments will likely keep popping up until permanent housing is available for all who need it.

“We’re not trying to have permanent encampments because nobody here wants to continue living in a tent,” she said. “Maybe there’s the few that’s loving that life, but I can tell you out of these people over 150 at least will say they want permanent housing and a place to call their own.”