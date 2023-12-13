45-year-old dies after being shot in Camp Nenookaasi, Minneapolis Police say

Minneapolis police announced they are investigating a homicide at a homeless encampment Tuesday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting at Camp Nenookaasi, a homeless encampment near the intersection of East 23rd Street and 13th Avenue South, said MPD spokesperson Aaron Rose during a media availability.

Officers found a 45-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. Rose said it is believed the man was shot inside a tent.

They gave the man CPR until EMS arrived on scene. The man was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was declared deceased, police said.

The suspected shooter was found near the encampment and was arrested without incident. Officers are working to determine if he is a resident of the encampment. Investigators also recovered the gun they believe was used in the shooting.

A second man was arrested inside the encampment, according to police. While investigators aren’t sure if he is connected to the homicide, he was booked into Hennepin County Jail on other warrants he had.

Residents of the encampment were asked to leave because of the active crime scene. A Metro Transit bus is being used as a warming station, police said. Rose said the residents will be allowed back into the encampment after the investigation is over but doesn’t know when that will be.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Rose said that this homicide marks the second serious shooting at this location in a month.

Minneapolis officials planned to evict the encampment this Thursday, but the eviction date was pushed to Tuesday, Dec. 19, a city spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

“The City of Minneapolis has posted a new notice at the encampment indicating a closure date of Dec. 19. The City will spend the extra five days working closely with partners to get dozens more community members into housing,” the spokesperson said. “The City takes this responsibility seriously and will continue working with Helix Health and Housing Services and Hennepin County to get people connected to services.”