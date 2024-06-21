Minneapolis Police release body cam video from shooting that killed Officer Jamal Mitchell

On Friday the Minneapolis Police Department released body camera videos of two deadly force incidents, including the May 30 shooting that took Officer Jamal Mitchell’s life.

Officer Mitchell was one of three people killed in the May 30 shooting, alongside 32-year-old Osman Said Jimale and the suspect accused of killing Mitchell, 35-year-old Mustafa Mohamed. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, Mohamed shot Mitchell in an “ambush” after he went over to provide Mohamed with medical aid.

The second video is the June 12 incident in which 39-year-old Michael Warren Ristow was shot multiple times by officers after reportedly he reportedly towards officers with a gun in his hand. Ristow had reportedly been talking to himself and waving a gun around before officers made contact with him. Ristow later died at Hennepin Healthcare.

