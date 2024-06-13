Chief O’Hara: Armed man killed after officer-involved-shooting in south Minneapolis

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara says a man has died after an officer-involved-shooting in south Minneapolis Wednesday night.

Dispatch received a 911 call around 9:03pm from the 3000 block of 29th avenue about an armed man who was talking to himself, according to O’Hara. A second call at 9:19pm a few blocks away on the 3400 block of Hiawatha reported an armed man waving a gun and acting irrational.

Police say marked Minneapolis Police squad cars responded to the scene, which quickly turned into a foot chase. There was a confrontation a short time later and deadly use-of-force was used. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I have no reason to think this is anything other than a justifiable and reasonable use-of-force by police officers,” O’Hara said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in and will lead the investigation.

The chief says four officers responded to the call and three were involved in the deadly encounter. Police recovered a handgun from the scene. When asked if the suspect fired the weapon, O’Hara noted the gun appeared to be jammed.

