Names of Minneapolis officers, man involved during fatal Wednesday shooting released

Authorities have identified the officers and the man who were involved in a fatal shooting in Minneapolis earlier this week.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 39-year-old Michael Warren Ristow was shot multiple times on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, along the 3400 block of Hiawatha Avenue. He died at Hennepin Healthcare shortly before 10 p.m. that same night.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Ristow’s death has been classified as a homicide; however, the office says while the death classification is a statutory function, it is not a legal determination of intent or culpability.

Shortly after Ristow’s identity was released on Friday, the Minnesota BCA identified the three officers who fired their weapons as Enoch Langford, Abdirizaq Mumin and Chaz Wilson. Langford has four years of experience, Mumin has two years and Wilson has five years.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, officers were called to the area at 9:19 p.m. for a report of an armed man waving a gun around. That call came in a few minutes after a report of an armed man who was talking to himself on the 3000 block of 29th Avenue.

The BCA says when officers arrived at the scene, they saw Ristow and tried to make contact with him, however, he then ran away, causing the officers to chase him. During the chase, the BCA says officers told Ristow he was under arrest.

Authorities say Ristow got to a fence line and turned toward police with a gun in his hand, and that’s when officers Langford, Mumin and Wilson fired their weapons. While none of the officers were injured, Ristow was hit and then died at an area hospital after those same officers treated him at the scene, the agency says.

On Friday, the BCA said two stolen handguns were found at the scene, as well as cartridge casings. Previously, Minneapolis police had said a handgun was found. When asked if the suspect fired the weapon, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara noted the gun appeared to be jammed.

The BCA is investigating the shooting and the body camera footage worn by officers and will turn its findings over to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to be reviewed for potential charges. Chief O’Hara said the involved officers are on standard administrative leave.