Minneapolis Council Committee to discuss Office of Community Safety funding, court-ordered police reforms

The Minneapolis City Council Budget Committee will discuss spending proposals for the Office of Community Safety and Emergency Management on Monday.

A big priority for community safety is a required investment under the city’s court-enforceable agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights that the city approved back in March.

While delivering his 2024 budget proposal back in August, Mayor Jacob Frey recommended the city dedicate about $16 million toward that effort.

Mayor Frey said the investment would be used to carry out police reform, as required by the state, after a Department of Justice report found a pattern of racial discrimination.

The mayor also wants to put $2 million toward bringing more civilian staff into the police department.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. Monday.

