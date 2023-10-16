Minneapolis Council Committee to discuss Office of Community Safety funding, court-ordered police reforms
The Minneapolis City Council Budget Committee will discuss spending proposals for the Office of Community Safety and Emergency Management on Monday.
A big priority for community safety is a required investment under the city’s court-enforceable agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights that the city approved back in March.
RELATED: Judge approves agreement between Minneapolis, Minnesota Department of Human Rights
While delivering his 2024 budget proposal back in August, Mayor Jacob Frey recommended the city dedicate about $16 million toward that effort.
Mayor Frey said the investment would be used to carry out police reform, as required by the state, after a Department of Justice report found a pattern of racial discrimination.
The mayor also wants to put $2 million toward bringing more civilian staff into the police department.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. Monday.
Related coverage on the agreement can be found below:
