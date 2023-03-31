Minneapolis City Council to vote on potential reforms to police department Friday
City Councilors in Minneapolis are expected to meet Friday morning to vote on making potential reforms to the city’s police department.
Sources tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the finalized agreement between the city and Minnesota’s Human Rights Department will be voted on, nearly three years after the murder of George Floyd.
It will be a legally binding agreement that comes after a multi-year state investigation found a “pattern and practice of race discrimination” by the Minneapolis Police Department.
As previously reported last summer by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Minneapolis city leaders and the state agreed to negotiate terms of reforms within the Minneapolis Police Department last summer.
Councilors are scheduled to meet at 8:30 a.m. to take up the issue, and an update from city leaders is expected to be given at 11 a.m.
Check back for a stream and for updates on the vote.
