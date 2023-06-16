DOJ investigation: Minneapolis, city’s police department violated constitutional rights

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday morning that the Department of Justice has reason to believe that both the City of Minneapolis and the city’s police department have “engaged in a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the first and fourth amendment of the United States Constitution.”

Garland added they also have reason to believe there have been violations of not only Title 6 of the Civil Rights Act, but also the Safe Streets Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Title 6 prohibits the discrimination of race, color and national origin in programs and activities which receive financial assistance from the federal government. CLICK HERE to learn more about Title 6.

The two-year-long pattern and practice investigation also found that both Minneapolis police and the city discriminated against people with “behavioral health disabilities” when officers are called for help.

“For years, MPD used dangerous techniques and weapons against people who committed at most a petty offense and sometimes no offense at all,” the report said. Police “used force to punish people who made officers angry or criticized the police.”

Officers “patrolled neighborhoods differently based on their racial composition and discriminated based on race when searching, handcuffing, or using force against people during stops,” the report added.

The report found that the city sent officers to behavioral health-related 911 calls, “even when a law enforcement response was not appropriate or necessary, sometimes with tragic results. These actions put MPD officers and the Minneapolis community at risk.”

The findings were based on reviews of documents and incident files; observation of body-worn camera videos; data provided by the city and police; and ride-alongs and conversations with officers, residents and others, the report says.

Federal investigators acknowledged Friday that the city and Minneapolis police have already begun reforms.

The investigation was launched after the murder of George Floyd to determine if the police department engages in a pattern of discriminatory policing and excessive force. 5 INVESTIGATES previously revealed a pattern of misconduct inside the department in which officers falsified police reports, omitted key details, or failed to report their use of force altogether.

RELATED: Minneapolis Police will be under court supervision for years. DOJ may be watching for a decade. | Minneapolis has now paid more than $35 million because of Derek Chauvin’s excessive force | JUSTIFYING THE FORCE: Testimony reveals Chauvin omitted key detail in Floyd’s arrest

The report noted that police are now prohibited from using neck restraints like the one former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin used in killing Floyd. Officers are no longer allowed to use some crowd control weapons without permission from the chief. And “no-knock” warrants were banned after the 2022 death of Amir Locke.

The city also has launched a “promising” behavioral health response program in which trained mental health professionals respond to some calls rather than police.

In addition, the investigation found that Minneapolis officers used excessive force, including “unjustified deadly force,” and violated the rights of people engaged in constitutionally protected speech.

Friday’s full news conference can be watched in the video player above.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.