Minneapolis city leaders to discuss future of former Kmart site at Thursday meeting

The site of the former Kmart site on Lake Street in Minneapolis will be brought up during a Thursday meeting involving members of the Minneapolis City Council.

A big step is happening Thursday in the project, as Minneapolis Council Committee is set to talk plans for the site’s future.

Last October, the empty building caught fire, and has since been torn down.

Now, some hope to use the empty lot to reconnect Nicollet Avenue.

Public works says reconnecting Nicollet Avenue is first on their list, even calling the road the heart of the city.

However, a lot of work is ahead to transform this part of Nicollet.

Last month, city planners provided these initial renderings for the street design.

The new Nicollet would include a park area that would replace a chunk of the empty lot that was Kmart at Lake Street and Nicollet Avenue. The park would include gardens, sports and a lot of greenery.

If committee members sign off on the proposed design on Thursday, the full council will get the chance to consider it later this month. If approved, construction could begin as soon as 2025.

