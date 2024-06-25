Minneapolis council members push to delay police contract vote

Some Minneapolis city council members want to delay voting on a new police contract. Earlier this month, city officials and the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis announced a tentative agreement, the union formally voted in favor of the deal.

Mayor Jacob Frey says the contract is crucial to recruit and retain cops. However, how to pay for the nearly 21.7% compounded wage increase remains a major concern among some city council members.

“Mayor Frey and his administration brought forward a proposal that defunds comprehensive public safety in order to pay for this federation contract,” said Minneapolis Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai. “It’s a false choice. It is irresponsible.”

Chughtai disagrees with using one-time public safety funding, set aside by the city for other public safety initiatives, to help pay for the historic wage increase. Frey argues council members should not be surprised.

“We have said that the public safety aid that was put forward last year could in part, in part, go towards that additional officer pay. This is not a new position,” Frey said.

The mayor says the boost in salary would make Minneapolis among the highest paying in Minnesota in 2025. He notes it’s necessary to recruit and retain cops as the department has 40 percent fewer officers than it should.

It is not immediately clear what this would cost taxpayers, but council members say the contract is projected to cost around $9.2 million in 2025 and $10.6 million in 2026.

While the budget remains a big issue, city leaders admit they are encouraged by other details in the new deal, including transferring more power to the police chief.

“We want the chief to run the department. If he doesn’t, then the contract runs the department,” said Jeremiah Ellison, Minneapolis Council Member.

Council members will hear from the public on the police contract Tuesday night.

They will also decide whether to push the final vote on the contract to July 18 with a goal to give the public more opportunities to weigh in. If the delay is approved, there will be another public hearing July 8th.