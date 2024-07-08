Minneapolis City Council hears public comment on proposed agreement with police department

Minneapolis City Council hears public comment on new police contract

More than 30 people called on the Minneapolis City Council’s Administration & Enterprise Oversight Committee to carefully consider the proposed agreement between the city and the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis on Monday.

The proposed contract with the police union includes a 21.7% pay increase for officers over three years. It would make the city one of the highest paying in the state, according to Mayor Jacob Frey.

The committee, in a split vote, failed to advance the agreement for approval at its last meeting.

“Mayor Frey and his administration brought forward a proposal that defunds comprehensive public safety in order to pay for this federation contract,” said councilmember Aisha Chungtai, in June.

Meanwhile, Frey argued last month that higher pay is necessary to recruit and retain officers.

City officials said the department has 40% fewer officers than it should.

“We have said that the public safety aid that was put forward last year could in part, in part, go towards that additional officer pay. This is not a new position,” said Frey.

During Monday’s public hearing, community members expressed concerns about safety in the city and encouraged the committee to advance the proposal in the hopes it boosts staffing levels. Others, however, said it doesn’t include enough reforms.

“It’s the culture of the department, solid recruiting strategies and a shorter and easier hiring practice that will be factors in recruiting,” said Michelle Gross, the president of Communities United Against Police Brutality.

A vote on the contract is expected at the full council meeting that is scheduled for July 18.

“We’re hoping this will pass,” said Chief Brian O’Hara, who acknowledged the delay has been difficult on officers. “I think most of the officers are not surprised. They have not felt supported by city administration in general.”

He believes the best place to address reforms is outside of the contract, pointing to the court enforceable agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and anticipated Department of Justice consent decree.

“Those are systemic problems, we have mechanisms for those to be reformed,” he said. “No one disputes that we want good policing, the reality is we have to pay for it.”