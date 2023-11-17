Minneapolis council to discuss MPD officer incentives deal in special meeting

The debate over incentives for police recruitment and retention efforts in Minneapolis will go before the council in a special meeting Friday afternoon.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the special meeting earlier this week after the Minneapolis City Council’s Budget Committee voted against adding the tentative deal to its agenda.

The city reached the tentative deal with the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis last week. Under that agreement, police officers would get an extra $18,000 over three years while new officers would receive a $15,000 bonus over the same period. Additionally, the department’s police chief would get more managerial control, as the shift vacancy requirement would drop from 28 days to 10, allowing the chief to more quickly fill open shifts.

Council member Emily Koski, the chair of the Budget Committee, spoke out against the police bonuses, saying there isn’t evidence that incentives actually help to improve staffing. Frey and MPD Chief Brian O’Hara had said the incentives would be “a step in the right direction” toward improving staffing at the department, which remains down more than 300 officers from four years ago.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Seattle’s police department has continued to struggle with staffing shortages despite its incentive program, something Koski had pointed to as part of her opposition to the bonuses in Minneapolis. In a response to Friday’s special meeting, Koski said earlier this week that police officer bonuses should be tied to performance and actual motivators, adding that Frey and his staff need to provide data to refute council members’ concerns about the plan.

Frey, O’Hara and the city’s new community safety commissioner, Todd Barnette, say that police bonuses — something many departments have turned to — “are key to recruitment and retention” and are necessary to keep with other departments.

Law Enforcement Labor Services Executive Director Jim Mortenson says statewide police officer shortages have exceeded 1,000 because supply isn’t keeping up with the demand, adding that incentives are needed to get more people into the profession.

Friday’s special meeting offers another chance for Frey and the council to debate the plan, and the council is expected to also take a formal vote on whether or not to approve the agreement. If not, the city and police union would go back to negotiations on recruitment, retention, and shift bidding, which are just part of the larger police contract. The city and police union are still negotiating on the other parts of a contract.