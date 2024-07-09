MDH to give update on water contaminant plan on Tuesday

The MDH is expected to give an update early Tuesday afternoon.

Leaders at the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) are expected to give an update Tuesday on their plan to make sure drinking water across the state is safe.

Earlier this year, the state said levels of so-called forever chemicals exceed new federal limits in water bodies located in more than a dozen cities. While 22 systems were initially reported to have elevated levels, the state reported that figured had dropped to 18 by late May.

Much of the contamination has been linked to 3M, which is now paying out billions of dollars in the east metro to help clean it up. Data shows some of those chemicals will be on the move in the coming decades.

Lawmakers have also asked the MDH to address aging infrastructure, which can be a source of contamination.

Details of any progress are expected to be shared at 12 p.m. Tuesday, when the department gives an update on its 10-year plan to make drinking water safe for all Minnesotans.

According to the CDC, exposure to PFAS is linked to health conditions such as cancer if they are consumed daily for years.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, anyone looking for a solution can use a home filter system. Meanwhile, the department is expected to finalize its plan by the end of the year.

