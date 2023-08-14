Man killed in punk rock concert shooting identified

The man who died Friday night following a shooting during a punk rock concert in Minneapolis has been publicly identified.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 35-year-old Nicholas Trevor Golden, who also went by August, died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was one of at least seven people shot when two teens ran in and started shooting, according to a neighbor in the area.

Officers were called to 16th Avenue South between East 22nd and 24th Streets at around 10:15 p.m. Friday. In addition to finding Golden dead, police say they also found a man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, and four men and a woman all suffering from wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Minneapolis police haven’t yet announced any arrests in the case. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The shooting was one of several in Minneapolis during a violent weekend.

Also Friday night, a Minneapolis police officer was hospitalized after he was shot following a high-speed chase. Four people were arrested in that case, including one juvenile.

On Sunday night, three others were hospitalized and one of them died after a shooting at the 1500 Nicollet Apartment complex. Police have yet to announce any arrests in that shooting and, again, anyone with information can report tips to CrimeStoppers.