A man is dead and four people are injured after a shooting in Minneapolis on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of 16th Avenue South around 10:15 p.m. where they found a man dead and four people injured in the backyard.

The two men and two women who were injured were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say two male suspects ran away from the scene. No one is in custody.