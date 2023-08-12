Minneapolis police officer shot and injured Friday evening, four suspects in custody

A Minneapolis police officer was shot Friday evening in the line of duty but is expected to survive.

The officer, a seven-year veteran of the MPD, was shot in the back of his shoulder, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, in what was described as an ambush. The shooting occurred at 9:16 p.m., in the 4300 block of Colfax Ave North.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, police say they received a report of a stolen white Chevy Equinox. Minneapolis police stopped the vehicle which then fled.

O’Hara says an officer in an unmarked squad spotted the suspected vehicle around 9:12 p.m. and began following it for a mile before calling for help. The officer was shot just a few minutes after initially following the Equinox, with 14 rounds reportedly discharged. He drove to other officers and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police say they spotted the Equinox near 35th Ave North and Emerson Ave North, and another pursuit began, ending with the suspects crashing at 21st Ave North and Upton Ave North.

O’Hara says four suspects, two adult males, one adult female, and one juvenile male were taken into custody. A k-9 bit one male and all three males were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. He says it’s still unclear if the suspect’s vehicle was the only one involved in the incident.

“The officer I would say is in shock and again looking at the car, listening to the gunfire, it is truly a blessing he is still here with us,” O’Hara said Friday evening.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.