Man continues family tradition of walking from Mayer to Target Field for Twins playoff game

While many Minnesota Twins fans were sleeping at 3 a.m. Tuesday, one man was just starting his day with a walk of roughly three dozen miles.

At 2 a.m., 25-year-old Josh Campbell got up, put on his Twins jersey and tennis shoes, and hit the road to make it to Target Field for Tuesday’s Wild Card game against the Toronto Blue Jays, which starts shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Many may wonder, why walk all that way? The journey takes roughly 12.5 hours to walk, according to Google Maps.

Campbell says it comes from family tradition and a desire to show his friends he would do it.

According to Campbell, the tradition started back in 2010 when his dad, Peter Campbell, made the same trek from Mayer to Target Field when it opened.

In order to get to Target Field, Campbell and his brother-in-law, Mark Kubista, are using the Luce Line Trail. They’re taking breaks every seven to eight miles, and Campbell’s father is meeting them with food and water.

Josh Campbell and Mark Kubista continue their trip from Mayer, Minnesota to Target Field on Oct. 3, 2023. Credit: Bailey Hurley/KSTP-TV

He says he’s going to be good luck and believes the Twins will win Game 1.

As far as the trip home, Campbell says his mom is giving him a ride.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS caught up with Campbell and Kubista at around 11:15 a.m. in Plymouth, about 24 miles into their trip. You can watch the interview in the video player above.

