Looking back at the young Minnesotans who did amazing things in 2023

This year at 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, we introduced viewers to some remarkable young people in our communities.

Those included a group of FFA students bringing back part of Cold Spring’s history, the youngest American girl to become an international chess master and two brothers who won hardware at the World Deaf Wrestling Championships.

Joe Mazan looks back at how the next generation is inspiring others to follow their dreams in the video box above.

