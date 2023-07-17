Student group starts work rehabbing ‘hidden gem’ WPA site in Cold Spring

Some kids in Cold Spring are bringing back part of the community’s history.

The former Cold Spring Roadside Parking Area is a 14-acre Works Progress Administration site along the Sauk River. The WPA employed millions during the Great Depression.

Now college student Rylan Sabo and kids with the local Future Farmers of America chapter have teamed up to clean up and rehab the area to its former glory.

“The more and more research I did, the more and more I said, ‘This is the hidden gem of our community,'” Rylan Sabo said. “What if we were the ones to say let’s rehabilitate this and let’s turn this into the park it was supposed to be or the park it used to be? We learned this is one property in Cold Spring that’s eligible for a listing on the National Register of Historic Places if this work was completed, so we’re hoping at the end of this project that will happen.”

The group hopes to finish the project by next summer.