Two Minnesota brothers win medals at the World Deaf Wrestling Championships

Two Minnesota brothers took home a medal at the World Deaf Wrestling Championships.

Seventeen-year-old Dov Nathanson and 15-year-old Galvin Nathanson won gold and silver during the competition in Kyrgyzstan last month.

The brothers, who attend White Bear Lake High School, were two of only a handful of deaf wrestlers selected for the national team. The two are inspiring others with their performance.

“We are able to do a lot more,” Galvin said. “I hope I’m showing that I’m a good role model for people who might think they can’t.”

“I agree,” Dov said. “I hope that I can show kids that they can whether you’re deaf or not.”

The brothers started wrestling at the age of 3.