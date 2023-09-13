13-year-old Minnesotan is the youngest American girl to become a chess international master

A Twin Cities teen is making history in the game of chess.

13-year-old Alice Lee of North Oaks is the youngest American girl to become a chess international master.

Lee first started playing at the age of 6 and her fame has gone national, appearing on Good Morning America and putting chess in the spotlight.

“I really like the artistic part of chess and for every game you have a unique game like you don’t play the same game twice,” Lee said.

Lee just won an individual gold medal with the USA team at the World Women’s Team Championship in Poland.