Londregan cleared after Minnesota State Patrol internal affairs review of Cobb shooting

State Trooper Ryan Londregan — who fatally shot Ricky Cobb II last summer — has been exonerated of all wrongdoing, an internal Minnesota State Patrol review of the incident found.

Londregan was initially charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter in connection with the July 31, 2023, shooting during a traffic stop on Interstate 94.

Col. Matt Langer, who was head of the Minnesota State Patrol at the time, filed an internal affairs complaint against Londregan shortly thereafter, Londregan’s defense attorney, Chris Madel, said in a statement Thursday. Four current state troopers and one retired sergeant provided sworn declarations in Londregan’s defense.

In June, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office dropped the criminal case, citing new evidence brought by the defense that would have made it impossible for the state to prove that Londregan’s actions were not an authorized use of force by a peace officer.

Last month, a Minnesota Department of Public Safety investigator questioned Londregan in regards to the internal affairs complaint, Madel said. The investigation concluded on Wednesday, clearing Londregan of all allegations.

A Minnesota State Patrol spokesperson confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the matter is closed and Londregan’s employment status is unchanged.

Madel said his client still needs to complete mandatory State Patrol training and then will be cleared to go back on the job.