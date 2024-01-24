Prosecutors charging trooper with murder in fatal I-94 shooting of Ricky Cobb II

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper is being charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man on Interstate 94 back in July.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, after months of reviewing the case, that it is charging Trooper Ryan Londregan with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter for the shooting that killed Ricky Cobb II.

“A critical component of the work of the Minnesota State Patrol is engaging with drivers during motor vehicle stops,” Moriarty said in announcing the decision, adding that Londregan didn’t follow his training in this case.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) previously said a State Patrol trooper saw a Ford Fusion without any taillights traveling on I-94 near Lowry Avenue just after 1:50 a.m.

The trooper pulled the driver over and then learned that the driver, identified as Cobb, was wanted by Ramsey County law enforcement for a felony-level violation, though there was no arrest warrant outstanding in that case.

Londregan arrived at the scene 20 minutes after the initial trooper, who told him that Cobb was wanted by Ramsey County.

Troopers tried to detain Cobb but DPS says he refused to get out of the vehicle. At that point, Cobb’s hands were not on the steering wheel or gear shifter, and he had not stepped on the brake, according to charging documents.

Then, as troopers tried to remove Cobb from the vehicle, he started driving away. The charging documents stated that as the other trooper’s entire torso was in the vehicle leaning over Cobb, Londregan pulled out his gun and yelled “Get out of the car now!” before firing his weapon twice several tenths of a second after yelling.

Cobb drove away and after his vehicle stopped a short distance away, troopers provided aid to him but he died at the scene.

“Our hearts are with Ricky Cobb’s family today, who are grieving an unimaginable loss,” Moriarty said on Wednesday. “I know that they are devastated and will continue to feel this loss for the rest of their lives.”

Cobb’s mother filed a formal complaint with the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training earlier this month, alleging that Cobb wasn’t armed and didn’t pose any threat to the troopers, and that the troopers didn’t follow use-of-force laws.

State Patrol Col. Matt Langer issued the following statement regarding the charges, saying, “Any time a use-of-force incident ends with the loss of a life, it is tragic. Ricky Cobb II’s death is no different. This is a sad situation for everyone involved. We acknowledge the deep loss felt by Mr. Cobb’s family and friends. We also recognize the gravity of this situation for the State Patrol and our troopers tasked with making difficult split-second decisions. In accordance with the troopers’ labor contract, Trooper Ryan Londregan will remain on paid leave while an investigation by the Department of Public Safety’s Internal Affairs Division is completed. That investigation has begun and will inform employment decisions. The State Patrol is also conducting a critical incident review that will examine and inform our training and policies. Today’s announcement of criminal charges by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office marks the next step in the judicial process related to this case. We respect that process and cannot comment further due to the ongoing criminal proceedings.”

“We continue to extend our condolences to the family of Ricky Cobb II. I understand this has been a painful journey for them, all of their loved ones and for members of our community,” said DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson.

