Moriarty discusses why her office is dismissing charges against Trooper Londregan

In a press conference on Monday, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty discussed why her office decided to dismiss charges against Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan in the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb II.

Londregan was charged with unintentional homicide, manslaughter and assault in connection with the shooting.

As previously reported on Sunday, the attorney’s office sent out a news release stating that defense lawyers presented several new pieces of evidence that would make it impossible for the state to prove that Londregan’s actions were not an authorized use of force by a peace officer.

In an open court hearing on April 29, the defense revealed the substance of Londregan’s testimony, claiming he saw Cobb reach for a trooper’s firearm just before Londregan fired shots that killed Cobb.

The attorney’s office also states that a State Patrol trainer said he never instructed officers to refrain from shooting into a moving vehicle during an extraction, even though that is best practice.

Following the disclosures, the prosecution team consulted with a use-of-force expert and reevaluated whether the state could still prove beyond a reasonable doubt that deadly force was not justified.

