Keep tabs on key legislation with our Legislative Tracker

The 2023 session of the Minnesota Legislature could be one of the most consequential in state history.

A good example is the Protect Reproductive Options Act signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday. It puts in state law the “fundamental” right to abortion, contraception and other reproductive health measures.

“The message that we’re sending to the people of Minnesota today is very clear,” the governor said before signing the bill. “Your rights are protected in this state.”

It’s just one of potentially a dozen or more major pieces of legislation that could reshape Minnesota in many ways. Among the measures making their way through the legislature are bills legalizing recreational marijuana; paid family and medical leave; restoring voting rights for felons after their release; gun control laws, legalized sports betting and many more.

Now you can follow all this legislation on our new online Legislative Tracker. You will find links to the bills along with their status in the House and Senate and whether or not they’ve made it to the governor’s desk for his signature or veto.

The site will be updated frequently, and we hope you find it helpful.