Hudson appointed as Chief Justice for the Minnesota Supreme Court

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced his selection for the role of Chief Justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Early Wednesday morning, Walz’s office announced he has appointed Justice Natalie Hudson to the position, adding Karl Procaccini will serve as associate justice, filling the vacancy that would be left by Hudson.

Hudson will replace current Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, who, as previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, is vacating the position this fall. Gildea was appointed to the state’s Supreme Court in 2006 as an associate justice, and in July of 2010, was appointed as Chief Justice.

Walz issued the following prepared statement regarding his appointment of Hudson and Procaccini:

“Justice Hudson is one of our state’s most experienced jurists. She has a strong reputation as a leader and consensus builder. I know that she will use her decades of judicial experience and deep understanding of our justice system to lead the Judicial Branch with a steady hand and strong conviction. I am confident that she will advance a vision that promotes fairness and upholds the dignity of all Minnesotans.” “With steadiness, humility, and an exceptional legal mind, Karl Procaccini navigated Minnesota through one of the most difficult periods in our history. Karl understands how legal decisions impact the lives of Minnesotans. Tere is no one more prepared for the rigors and challenges that come with this important position. I know that Karl will continue to improve the lives of Minnesotans in this important role.” Gov. Walz

Hudson was appointed as an associate justice to the state’s Supreme Court in October 2015 by Gov. Mark Dayton, and also served as a judge in the state’s Court of Appeals for 13 years. Before that, she worked in the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office and was also the city attorney for St. Paul.

Meanwhile, Procaccini teaches at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, and also served as general counsel for Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. In addition to teaching at St. Thomas, he also taught at William Mitchell College of Law, and worked as a partner at Greene Espel PLLP.

Chief Justice Gildea also sounded off on Hudson’s appointment:

“Justice Hudson is an outstanding choice to serve as Minnesota’s next chief justice. I have had the privilege of working closely with Justice Hudson on the Supreme Court for nearly eight years, and I have been impressed by her deep knowledge of the law, her collegial spirit, and her unparalleled work ethic. with more than 20 years of service as an appellate court judge, Justice Hudson is among the most talented and respected jurists in the state, and she is the perfect person to lead the Judicial Branch in the years ahead. I look forward to working closely with Justice Hudson to make this leadership transition as smooth as possible for our court and the Judicial Branch.” Chief Justice Lorie Gildea

