Chief Justice Gildea warns Minnesotans about jury duty scams

Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea is urging Minnesotans to be aware of jury duty scams that are apparently circulating.

“Counties and district courts are hearing, again, that scammers are preying on Minnesotans with fake jury duty phone calls,” Gildea said in a statement. “Jury duty is an important civic duty. I commend citizens who report for jury service, and urge Minnesotans to learn about and protect themselves from the potentially devastating consequences of these scams.”

According to the Minnesota Judicial Branch, jury duty scams come in many forms, some of which are calls from official-looking phone numbers where someone pretends to be a Minnesota court representative.

The scammers typically demand people provide payment or private information to avoid paying a fine or jail time for missing jury duty.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch has posted information about jury duty scams on its website.

Gildea reminds Minnesotans they will receive official juror summons in the mail from a Minnesota district court if they are summoned for jury duty.

Minnesota courts will never seek payment or personal information either over the phone or by email.

Any person who receives suspicious calls regarding jury duty is encouraged to contact their local county sheriff’s office.