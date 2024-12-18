Holidazzle Festival opens Wednesday in Minneapolis

The Holidazzle Festival opens in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, returning after a year-off due to what organizers said were financial reasons.

The Holidazzle Festival opens in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, returning after a year-off due to what organizers said were financial reasons.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in October, this year’s event runs through Sunday along Nicollet Mall. There will be live entertainment, shopping and holiday lights, however, there won’t be a parade.

An opening ceremony is set for 4:15 p.m. at the corner of 9th St. and Nicollet Avenue.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with organizers of the event on Wednesday morning. Watch the video above for more. CLICK HERE for a full event schedule.

RELATED: DIGITAL EXTRA: Holidazzle Parade from 1999, 2013

INTERVIEW: Holidazzle