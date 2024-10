A favorite part of Holidazzle when it used to be held on Nicollet Mall was the nightly parade.

While Holidazzle will return to Nicollet Mall in 2024 after a decade of absence, the parade will not.

We dug through our 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS archives and found the parade from Nov. 27, 1999.

The Holidazzle parade had its final walk down Nicollet Mall on Dec. 21, 2013.