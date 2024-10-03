Holidazzle returning to Minneapolis in 2024 after 1-year hiatus

After a cancellation that dampened last year’s holiday cheer, organizers of the Holidazzle are bringing it back in 2024.

Early Thursday morning, officials wrote the 2024 event – which is free and open to the public – will be held at Nicollet Mall, one year after it was cancelled due to a lack of funding.

The Downtown Council says one of the goals is to bring people together in the downtown area, and to also support small businesses while having some fun.

This year, the festival will span about five blocks, from 6th Street to Peavey Plaza. There will be holiday lights to stroll around, live entertainment, roller skating, mini golf, holiday shopping, food trucks and of course, Santa. New this year will be a private event space to rent called the Holidazzle Hospitality Hub, which organizers say is perfect for hosting a holiday part for 50-1,000 guests.

There are also passes that can be bought starting on Nov. 1 that include valet parking, a Santa “fast pass”, access to indoor restrooms and a limited-edition souvenir. Event organizers add the passes are partially tax deductible.

The 2024 Holidazzle will run from Dec. 18-22. The event will be held from 4-9 p.m. on the 18th, 19th, and 20th. Meanwhile, it will last from 12-9 p.m. on the 21st and 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. on the 22nd.

