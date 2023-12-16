Hennepin County Attorney’s Office declines charges in deadly homeless encampment shooting

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has declined to press charges against the shooter in Tuesday’s homicide at Camp Nenookaasi in Minneapolis, stating that he shot 45-year-old Tyrone Mohr in self-defense.

Witnesses reported that Mohr started a fight with the man, physically attacked him and aimed a gun at him, according to court officials.

“Under these circumstances, [man’s name] was entitled by law to use deadly force based on his reasonable belief that he was in immediate danger of great bodily harm or death,” a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said in a prepared statement.

Dale Martin, 37, was also arrested in connection with the homicide. He has been charged with illegally possessing a firearm, court officials said.

As previously reported, Minneapolis police were called to Camp Nenookaasi around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting. There, they found Mohr with gunshot wounds.

He was brought to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The suspected shooter and Martin were both arrested in connection with the shooting.

Camp Nenookaasi was scheduled to be evicted on Tuesday, but Minneapolis city officials have extended that deadline to help encampment residents find other housing options.