Suspects identified after fatal homeless camp shooting; Victim lived there, relatives say

Fatal homeless camp shooting suspects identified; Relatives identify the victim

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Police Department on Wednesday released the names of two men arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening inside a large south Minneapolis homeless encampment.

Aurthur Garrett, 45, and Dale Martin, 37, were booked into the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of murder, according to an email response from Sgt. Garrett Parten to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS questions.

Police and camp organizer Nicole Mason haven’t said whether the suspects were staying at Camp Nenookaasi when the 45-year-old man was fatally shot.

Mason and relatives of the victim did confirm on Wednesday that the victim lived there. They identified him as Tyrone Mohr.

“He’s in a better place, and he died doing what he loves to do. He confronted the individuals about selling drugs here,” said Delilah Curry, who said Mohr was her brother-in-law.

“It was scary,” Mason reacted from back inside Camp Nenookaasi on Wednesday after police removed people living there for a couple of hours on Tuesday night to investigate. “It was really scary for the residents. To see the fear in their eyes: ‘Where we can go?’ ‘What’s going to happen?'”

Sgt. Parten said, “Investigators are working to determine exactly what transpired.”

The deadly shooting was “the second serious shooting here in a month,” according to Minneapolis Police Media Relations Coordinator Aaron Rose during a press conference on Tuesday night.

“That’s obviously concerning,” Rose continued.

City data sent to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Tuesday afternoon shows police were called to the encampment about 20 times since it opened in August, including for a couple of reported assaults.

In an updated statement following the shooting, a city spokesperson said the fatal shooting “underscores that this is not a safe place for our community members to be living. This tragic incident and other public safety and public health issues are driving the city’s decision to close the encampment Dec. 19,” adding that the city “continues to work closely with partners” to “connect people to housing and other services.”

City and Hennepin County officials, along with Mason, report they’ve helped dozens find housing, but Mason — who has requested a month and a half delay to the upcoming eviction — said she and other volunteers need more time to help the more than 150 others still living in the camp.

Asked, she said the shooting doesn’t change her stance.

“Absolutely not. The relatives go through this all the time when they were out on their own,” she responded. “We have been [here for] 120 days. If you would have counted 120 days with them being out there on their own and how many overdose deaths they would have had, how many shootings, how many tragedies — I think that they need some credit for the community that they’ve built here.”

The camp was initially scheduled for eviction on Thursday. City officials delayed it five days following pleas from Mason and a letter from some Minneapolis City Council Members last week in which they urged Mayor Jacob Frey to delay clearing it until mid-February, which is a couple of weeks longer than Mason’s request.

Those City Council Members have not responded to requests for comment on Wednesday as of this report.

Mason plans to hold a press conference at the encampment on Thursday morning. She said she has a specific list of demands for city leaders.