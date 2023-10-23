Hennepin County Chief Judge Todd Barnette sworn in as community safety commissioner

The new community safety commissioner in Minneapolis was sworn into the role Monday morning.

Todd Barnette was nominated by Mayor Jacob Frey last month and confirmed by the Minneapolis City Council last week.

He has decades of experience in public safety, including as Hennepin County’s chief judge. The ceremony happened at Minneapolis City Hall.

Barnette takes on the role following the retirement of Cedric Alexander, who held the position for about a year.

Barnette’s confirmation puts him in charge of the city’s Office of Community Safety and its five public safety departments: Police, Fire, 911, Emergency Management, and Neighborhood Safety.

Barnette said Assistant Chief Judge Kerry Meyer will step into his former role and preside as chief judge until the term expires in June 2024. An election to fill the position will follow.