Minneapolis City Council confirms Barnette as community safety commissioner

The Minneapolis City Council has approved a Hennepin County judge to be the city’s new Community Safety Commissioner.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Hennepin County Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette was nominated for the position by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Sept. 11 following the retirement of former Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander in July.

Frey cited Barnette’s experience in managing the state’s largest county court operations, which includes 63 judges supporting more the 550 employees, as a key factor in nominating him for the role.

RELATED: Mayor Frey nominates Hennepin County Chief Judge Todd Barnette to be new community safety commissioner

RELATED: Cedric Alexander to retire as Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner

Barnette’s confirmation puts him in charge of the city’s Office of Community Safety and its five public safety departments: Police, Fire, 911, Emergency Management, and Neighborhood Safety.

Mayor Frey previously shared the following statement with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, “Over the last three decades, Chief Judge Barnette has established himself as a leading voice in Minnesota’s public safety and criminal justice communities. With his broad set of lived and professional experiences, he is uniquely situated to forge the partnerships necessary to continue building out a strong, comprehensive safety system and lead a team to keep Minneapolis safe. Judge Barnette is a rare talent, one that has deep connections in Minnesota, and I’m grateful he has agreed to serve as the next member of our administration’s cabinet.”