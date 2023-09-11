Mayor Frey nominates Hennepin County Chief Judge Todd Barnette to be new community safety commissioner

Mayor Jacob Frey announced his nomination of Hennepin County Chief Judge Todd Barnette for the next Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner.

This comes after the departure of Cedric Alexander at the beginning of this month.

Mayor Frey cited Judge Barnette’s experience in managing the state’s largest county court operations, which includes 63 judges supporting more the 550 employees, a key factor in nominating him for the role.

Barnette’s confirmation would see him leading and directing the city’s five public safety departments: Police, Fire, 911, Emergency Management and Neighborhood safety.

Mayor Frey shared the following written statement in a news release:

“Over the last three decades, Chief Judge Barnette has established himself as a leading voice in Minnesota’s public safety and criminal justice communities. With his broad set of lived and professional experiences, he is uniquely situated to forge the partnerships necessary to continue building out a strong, comprehensive safety system and lead a team to keep Minneapolis safe. Judge Barnette is a rare talent, one that has deep connections in Minnesota, and I’m grateful he has agreed to serve as the next member of our administration’s cabinet.” Mayor Jacob Frey

Chief Judge Todd Barnette said the following in a written statement:

“I know public safety is a top priority for Minneapolis and the residents who live here. I am dedicated to implementing effective strategies that address crime prevention, community policing, and the overall safety and well-being of Minneapolis residents and visitors. I am grateful for this opportunity and eager to work collaboratively with local, county, and state leaders to develop innovative solutions that promote safety and foster positive relationships between law enforcement, the city, and the community.” Chief Judge Todd Burnette

