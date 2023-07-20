Cedric Alexander to retire as Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner

Sources confirm Cedric Alexander expected to resign

Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Dr. Cedric Alexander plans to leave the position in the fall.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS broke the news Thursday morning. The city later confirmed the news, saying Alexander will retire in September.

Alexander was brought in last year to oversee the Office of Community Safety, which will consist of the fire and police departments, as well as 911, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Office of Violence Prevention, which is now being called Neighborhood Safety. He was sworn in on Aug. 8, 2022.

“During the last year, I’ve worked alongside committed and talented leaders and personnel to strive towards excellence under the direction of Mayor [Jacob] Frey, who directed me to stand up the historic Office of Community Safety,” Alexander said. “As Minneapolis moves toward its continued vision for a 21st century comprehensive safety strategy, I am proud to note the foundation for success has been established. This is, and continues to be, a beautiful and vibrant city with endless opportunities for all. I am beyond honored to have served this community and have been humbled by the expression of support shown me over the past year.”

“Commissioner Alexander’s career has been defined by a commitment to public safety and public service,” Minneapolis Mayor Frey said in a statement. “When Minneapolis needed strong leadership and a clear vision, he answered the call. I am grateful for his dedication to our city and his excellent work to curb violent crime and make a comprehensive safety system a reality. I am honored to have worked alongside Commissioner Alexander and thank him for his disciplined, inclusive approach to community safety. I’m grateful to call him a friend and will be seeking his guidance well into the future.”

Alexander’s last day is set for Sept. 1.

The city says Frey will outline a transition plan in the coming weeks.

