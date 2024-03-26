Forecast First Alert Monday night into Tuesday morning

Forecast First Alert Monday into Tuesday morning

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for March 25, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Wren Clair.

A Forecast First Alert continues Monday night into Tuesday morning for Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Falling temperatures and more snow will make roads slippery.

Forecast First Alert in place overnight through Tuesday due to icy wintry mix and accumulating snowfall tomorrow. Meteorologist Wren Clair

Good evening! The Twin Cities is dealing with rain and isolated weak storms this evening. Winter Storms Warnings are still in place across western and northern Minnesota overnight into tomorrow. Rain across eastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin transitions to a wintry mix late overnight. This mix does have a freezing rain threat with it, and we keep the chance for a slick wintry mix into early Tuesday morning.

Otherwise despite that messy mix, we are again transitioning back to all snow west to east tomorrow morning during the AM commute. This round of snowfall on the backside of our departing storm system, will bring and additional 2″ to 4″ of snowfall across eastern Minnesota into Western Wisconsin, with higher totals up to about 6″ of snow towards the North Shore and northwestern Wisconsin. Temperatures tomorrow are colder as well, so most of Minnesota will end up with high temperatures a few degrees below freezing. Icy spots will be a concern into Tuesday evening, as much of the slushy moisture underneath tomorrow’s snowfall, will turn icy with the colder air in place.

The rest of this week looks relatively mild, with a few spotty showers and warmer temperatures in the mid to upper-40s this holiday weekend.

Have a wonderful night!