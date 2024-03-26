Minneapolis, St. Paul schools cancel after-school activities

The latest batch of wintry weather is impacting many schools and activities.

Nearly 160 schools opted to remain closed on Tuesday but even those that stayed open were impacted.

Minneapolis Public Schools and St. Paul Public Schools both announced cancellations of after-school activities on Tuesday. Those cancellations include sports games and practices, online adult education classes and early childhood programs, although St. Paul officials say some events may be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority says 2-4 inches is expected to have fallen across much of the state and western Wisconsin by the time the snow stops Tuesday afternoon. Gusty winds may further create difficult travel conditions.