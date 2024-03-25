Forecast First Alert: Slushy roads for drivers on Monday, snowfall totals starting to come in

Minnesotans and Wisconsinites are waking up to messy roads at the start of the work week after multiple inches of snow fell across the region throughout Sunday and Sunday night, which was followed by rain.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Meteorologist Ken Barlow says the official snowfall at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as of midnight was 8.2″. Snowfall totals that have been recorded so far are at the bottom of this article – if you’d like to share snow photos with KSTP-TV, CLICK HERE to do so.

Late Sunday, the Minnesota State Patrol said from midnight Sunday morning to 9:30 p.m., there were 328 crashes across the state, with one of those turning fatal. There were another 220 vehicle spinouts and 10 semis that jack knifed.

The conditions caused hundreds of school districts to delay the start of classes, hold an e-learning day or cancel them altogether. You can find that list on KSTP’s School Alert page by CLICKING HERE.

A map of current traffic conditions can be found below. Make sure to follow KSTP Traffic Reporter Hanna Conway on social media by CLICKING HERE.

The following snowfall totals are reported by the National Weather Service as of 6:15 a.m. on Monday, March 25, however, some of these amounts were last reported early in the evening on Sunday and may be updated later in the day. Check back for updates.

Menomonie – 10.3″

Hugo – 9.1″

MSP – 8.2″

Chanhassen – 8.1″

Hayward – 8″

Woodbury – 7.5″

Minnetonka – 7.5″

Corcoran – 7.1″

Minneapolis – 7″

Lake Shore – 7″

Victoria – 6.6″

New Richmond – 6.5″

Breezy Point – 6″

Pine River – 6″

Eagan – 6″

Rosemount – 6″

Orono – 5.8″

Spring Valley – 5.8″

Forest Lake – 5.7″

Bloomington – 5.7″

Brooklyn Park – 5.6″

Maplewood – 5.5″

Osseo – 5.5″

Baxter – 5.5″

Elko New Market – 5.5″

Prior Lake – 5.2″

Maple Plain – 5″

Pillager – 5″

Blaine – 4.1″

Waconia – 4″

Columbia Heights – 3.7″

Hastings – 3.6″

Golden Valley – 3.5″

Falcon Heights – 3.3″

Hinckley – 3″

St. Cloud – 3″

Again, some of these amounts are not the final number, and will be updated.

The rain will continue on Monday; however, snow may be mixed in at times. Another inch or so of snow is expected Tuesday morning, but clear conditions are expected to end the week. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and current conditions. You can find an interactive radar by CLICKING HERE.