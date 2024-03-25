Winter weather event helps alleviate some drought concerns

Thanks to a messy storm event that started over the weekend, we are getting about a month’s worth of precipitation in a matter of days.

This doesn’t solve the state’s drought problems but it certainly helps.

“We’d been really dry, we’d been having a lot of wildfires and lots of concerns about topsoil moisture,” said Kenny Blumenfeld, senior climatologist with the MN DNR.

“When you are short on precipitation, you rely on that for your gardens. Farmers rely on it for crops. If you are into recreation, you need it for lake and river levels,“ he added.

Another factor in our favor is that most of the ground in the southern part of the state is no longer frozen, meaning the moisture will absorb better rather than just run off.

The latest DNR drought map released last Thursday shows at least 74% of Minnesota is in a moderate drought.