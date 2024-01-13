Firefighters to provide update on fire that killed 4 kids in St. Paul

Watching the live stream in the app? Click HERE to watch the video.

Authorities are scheduled to provide an update Saturday morning on the fire that hospitalized a woman and her six children — four of whom have since died.

The St. Paul Fire Department said earlier this week that the Jan. 3 fire, which happened at a home on Arkwright Street near Hawthorne Avenue, is believed to have been started by an unattended candle. However, a final determination on the cause of the blaze hasn’t yet been announced.

Later Saturday, a community vigil is scheduled to take place at American Indian Magnet School, located at 1075 3rd St. East in St. Paul, in support of the family.

The vigil is set for 1-3 p.m., and anybody who wants to support the family or personally deliver donations can do so there.

A GoFundMe is also set up to help the family and had raised around $470,000 as of Saturday morning.

Check back for a live stream of the update at 9 a.m.