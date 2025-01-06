Federal authorities join manhunt for Wisconsin man wanted in triple homicide; 2 children among victims

Police in central Wisconsin confirm that the FBI and U.S. Marshals Services have now joined the search for Virgil G. Thew in connection to a triple homicide last week.

Wisconsin authorities issued an alert over the weekend for all law enforcement to be on the lookout for Thew.

A 12- and 13-year-old girl and a 33-year-old woman were found dead in a home last Monday on the 300 block of West Bridge Street in New Lisbon.

“It’s been rough, a lot of tears being shed,” said Stacia Huffman, the aunt of one of the victims.

Huffman said her 13-year-old niece Skyla Sorenson is one of the victims.

“She was a beautiful, outgoing, intelligent little girl that brought happiness to everyone who knew her,” Huffman said.

Huffman shared that the 12-year-old victim is a relative of Sorenson. Police previously identified 33-year-old Elizabeth Kolba as one of the victims.

Juneau County law enforcement say they are trying to find Thew, 47, in connection to the crime.

New Lisbon is about 180 miles southeast of the Twin Cities. New Lisbon police shared that Thew’s vehicle had been found near Orange Road and McEwen Road, which is south of Interstate 90, on Jan. 1.

Law enforcement is looking for tips on Thew’s whereabouts.

At this point, authorities haven’t shared what could have led up to the homicides. “It’s not just us; it’s the whole community that’s being affected by the situation,” said Huffman, the aunt of one of the victims. “She deserves to still be here… They all do.”

Loved ones have set up a fundraising page to help with Skyla’s memorial. Thew is wanted on an arrest warrant for three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and another warrant through Wisconsin Probation and Parole.

If you have any information about Thew, law enforcement asks you call 911 or the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, at 608-847-5649.