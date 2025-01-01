Police: 3 people, including 2 children, found dead in central Wisconsin home; manhunt continues

Law enforcement in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, report three people — including two juveniles — were found dead inside a home on Monday.

New Lisbon is a community of about 2,500 people in Juneau County, roughly 180 miles southeast of the Twin Cities.

Police identified 47-year-old Virgil Thew as a person of interest in the investigation.

Crime scene tape blanketed the small town of New Lisbon this week.

Back on Sunday night, law enforcement tried to find a missing juvenile out of Monroe County, Wisconsin.

Investigators say the child had been picked up and last seen with Thew.

New Lisbon police said they were alerted about a second missing child in their community around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Hours later, a heartbreaking discovery came on the 300 block of West Bridge Street in New Lisbon. That’s where police found the bodies of two juveniles and an adult inside a home.

Investigators from the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene.

During the last few days, Wisconsin authorities warned the community that Thew was to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Thew’s whereabouts is urged to contact the New Lisbon Police Department or 911.