Statewide crime alert issued for suspect in New Lisbon, Wisconsin triple homicide

A Wisconsin statewide crime alert has been issued for a suspect in a triple murder in New Lisbon earlier this week.

Virgil G. Thew, 47, is wanted through Wisconsin Probation and Parole and is now wanted for three counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

As previously reported, law enforcement tried to find a missing juvenile out of Monroe County, Wisconsin on Sunday night, who they say had been picked up and last seen with Thew.

New Lisbon police said they were alerted about a second missing child in their community around 7:40 a.m. Monday. Hours later, two children and a woman, later identified as Elizabeth Kolba, were found dead inside a home on the 300 block of West Bridge Street in New Lisbon.

Law enforcement officials say there have been two confirmed sightings of Thew in the New Lisbon area but now believe he may have left the area.

Authorities state that Thew is armed and dangerous and that if anyone sees him, they should not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information can also call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649.